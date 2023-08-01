Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Dupont Capital Management Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,229 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.2% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $67,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.68 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 318.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,865. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

