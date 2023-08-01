Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $133.68 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,865 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

