Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,865 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.68 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 318.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

