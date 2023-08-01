Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2023

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHGGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Amergent Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMHG opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Amergent Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

Amergent Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. The company operates company-owned restaurants; and restaurants owned and operated by franchisees under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.