Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Amergent Hospitality Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMHG opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Amergent Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.
Amergent Hospitality Group Company Profile
