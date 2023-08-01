AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmeriCann Stock Performance

ACAN stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. AmeriCann has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

AmeriCann Company Profile

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It engages in the product manufacturing and greenhouse cultivation facilities for licensed cannabis business. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

