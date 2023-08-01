Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. Stephens started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,498.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,238.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,498.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,490 shares of company stock worth $898,226 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 91,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,214,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 475,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,398,000 after buying an additional 101,264 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.