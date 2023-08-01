Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Pool by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Pool by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $384.74 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.16%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

