Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChargePoint Price Performance

In other ChargePoint news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $38,150.53. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 352,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,020.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $783,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 897,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,435.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $38,150.53. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 352,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 832,111 shares of company stock worth $7,258,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.