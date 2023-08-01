Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.38.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of ESS stock opened at $243.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $300.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.41%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.