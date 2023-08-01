Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $10,492,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 312.4% in the first quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $13.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

