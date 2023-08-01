Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $260.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.16. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.50 and a 52-week high of $320.54.

Insider Activity

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $899,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total transaction of $69,625.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $899,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $1,110,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,223 shares in the company, valued at $18,101,339.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,347 shares of company stock worth $6,535,220 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $291.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.50.

Shockwave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

