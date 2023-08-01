Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Logitech International by 408.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LOGI. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $73.70.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

