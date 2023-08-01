Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global cut shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.63.

ALGN opened at $377.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.20 and its 200 day moving average is $317.54.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Articles

