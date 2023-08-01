Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The company had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $132,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $132,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,420 shares of company stock worth $770,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $77,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

