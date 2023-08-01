Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

AMRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AMRX opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $977.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.71.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 107.13%. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 720,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 114,899 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,129,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 35,648 shares during the period. 31.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.