Analyzing W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares W. R. Berkley and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley 10.85% 17.79% 3.53% ICC 1.73% 2.09% 0.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for W. R. Berkley and ICC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley 0 3 7 0 2.70 ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus target price of $77.45, indicating a potential upside of 25.55%. Given W. R. Berkley’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than ICC.

68.0% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of ICC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares W. R. Berkley and ICC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley $11.17 billion 1.44 $1.38 billion $4.55 13.56 ICC $69.68 million 0.74 -$580,000.00 $0.47 35.00

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than ICC. W. R. Berkley is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats ICC on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines. It also provides workers' compensation insurance products; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; casualty and specialty environmental products for contractors, consultants, and property owners and facilities operators; specialized insurance coverages for fine arts and jewelry exposures; umbrella and excess liability coverage products; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers commercial general liability, umbrella, professional liability, directors and officers, commercial property, and surety products, as well as products for technology, and life sciences and travel industries; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime and fidelity related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, auto, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical and property and crime insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

