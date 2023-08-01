Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Shares Down 5.7%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.58 and last traded at $62.58. 1,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.39.

Ansell Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54.

About Ansell

(Get Free Report)

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.