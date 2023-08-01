Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,671,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,400,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $196.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.