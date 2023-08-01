Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,986 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $45,450,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 106.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,346.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 639,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 595,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.
Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on ABUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Arbutus Biopharma Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
