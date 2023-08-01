ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,013,300 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 11,847,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.6 days.

ARC Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

ARC Resources stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.86%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

