ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 144.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.40.

ArcBest Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $116.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $122.86.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 5.07%.

ArcBest Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.