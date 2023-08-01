Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 841,501 shares of company stock worth $29,365,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.