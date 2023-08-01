Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 951.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,944,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,470,136.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,944,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,470,136.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 36,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $3,431,322.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,449,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,421,576 shares of company stock worth $469,241,265 in the last 90 days. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARES. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

