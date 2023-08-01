Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $155.02 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $178.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.70 and its 200 day moving average is $150.62.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $882,660.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,288 shares of company stock worth $22,296,502. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $223,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus increased their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.86.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

