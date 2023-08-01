Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,195.0 days.

Atos Stock Down 28.4 %

Shares of AEXAF opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Atos has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

