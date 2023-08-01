Axos Financial, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.27 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report released on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.41. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $236.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,178,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Axos Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Axos Financial by 362.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.