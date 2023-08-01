Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,752,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 372,412 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 359,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 168,387 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

