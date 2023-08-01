Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Shares Down 2.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $51.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Baxter International traded as low as $45.46 and last traded at $45.65. Approximately 2,609,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,885,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

BAX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.49%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

