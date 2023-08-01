Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Zelman & Associates upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. 315,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 314,980 shares.The stock last traded at $33.54 and had previously closed at $35.43.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BZH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,103 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,373,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 15.28.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $572.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

