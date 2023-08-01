Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1 %

AMZN opened at $133.68 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 318.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,825 shares of company stock worth $8,126,865. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.56.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.