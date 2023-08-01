Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,868 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $1,888,524.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,595. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.23.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $68.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

