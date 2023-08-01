Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $2,535,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,780,750 over the last ninety days. 26.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter valued at about $958,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMEA stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $787.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of -1.35. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $43.69.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

