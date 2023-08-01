BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

BlackBerry Stock Up 7.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 20.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 14.3% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 683,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 85,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.55.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million.

BlackBerry Company Profile

)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Articles

