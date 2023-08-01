Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 640 to GBX 670. The company traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BYPLF. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 595 ($7.64) to GBX 690 ($8.86) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.63) to GBX 860 ($11.04) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.