Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,495,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,163,615.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 568,911 shares of company stock worth $15,310,418. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

