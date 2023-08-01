Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC) Insider Jane Routledge Purchases 643 Shares

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Free Report) insider Jane Routledge purchased 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,193 ($15.32) per share, with a total value of £7,670.99 ($9,848.49).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

LON:BASC opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,208.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -782.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 28.99. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,145 ($14.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.14).

About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies

