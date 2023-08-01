Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC) Insider Jane Routledge Purchases 643 Shares

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASCGet Free Report) insider Jane Routledge purchased 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,193 ($15.32) per share, with a total value of £7,670.99 ($9,848.49).

LON:BASC opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,208.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -782.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 28.99. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,145 ($14.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.14).

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

