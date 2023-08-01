BuzzFeed (BZFD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect BuzzFeed to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. BuzzFeed has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. BuzzFeed had a negative net margin of 46.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $67.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect BuzzFeed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BuzzFeed Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ BZFD opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.96. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of BuzzFeed from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
About BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
