California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 1.9 %

CWT opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.44%.

CWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

