Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Callinex Mines Inc. (CVE:CNX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.70. Approximately 10,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 28,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.73.

The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.49 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,000 square hectare situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

