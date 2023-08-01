Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 43.60% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $797.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.63. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 98.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGBD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Secured Lending

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CEO Aren C. Leekong purchased 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $50,027.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,799.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $52,221.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,641.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aren C. Leekong acquired 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,027.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,799.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,208 shares of company stock valued at $141,955. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 78,206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

