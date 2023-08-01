Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,963 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Castor Maritime were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castor Maritime in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 407.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Castor Maritime by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Castor Maritime by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Castor Maritime stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Castor Maritime Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Castor Maritime ( NASDAQ:CTRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.47 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 47.17%.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dry Bulk Vessels, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker Vessels, and Containerships. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

