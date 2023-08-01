Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Lifted to Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Celestica from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celestica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Celestica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.06.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Celestica by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 239,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.