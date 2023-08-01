Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 127.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Certara Price Performance

NASDAQ CERT opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. Certara had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

