CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Shares Down 10.2%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $19.62. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54.

CEZ, a. s. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $2.2364 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

About CEZ, a. s.

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

