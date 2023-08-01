Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,181.0% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP stock opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.81. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

