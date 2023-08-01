China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. 928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

China Gas Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

