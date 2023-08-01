China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Trading Down 15.9%

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 4,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 2,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells health products. The company operates through three segments: HLJ Huimeijia, Humankind, and others. It offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, and hemp frozen age nourishing creams.

