Choice Hotels International (CHH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Choice Hotels International has set its FY23 guidance at $5.70-5.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $5.70-$5.90 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $130.73 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.