Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $166,849,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,583,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,158,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $156.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $164.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.03 and its 200 day moving average is $142.76.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $3.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,259 shares of company stock worth $2,472,298 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

