Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,785 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.17 and a 12 month high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

